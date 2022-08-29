District Attorney announces prison time for 2 drug offenders

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced two drug felons will serve in prison on Monday.

First, the district attorney’s office said Gregory L. Jackson, 47. of the Bronx was sentenced to three years in prison and two years of post-release supervision after he plead guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

On March 31, 2022, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant on a vehicle that was being driven by Jackson. Cocaine and fentanyl were recovered.

Second, the office also announced that Michael A. Carley, 44, of Johnson City plead guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree.

On Jan 20, 2022, Carley was stopped by Vestal Police for driving with a suspended registration. He was taken into custody due to a warrant on an unrelated charge and found to be in possession of over 1/8 ounce of methamphetamine.

Carley will serve two years in prison and two years post-release supervision after he is sentenced on Nov. 28.