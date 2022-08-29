It’s going to be a hot one!

Well above average
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Aug. 29, 2022
Heat Advisory for Tompkins County until 7 PM Monday.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Hot and muggy. An isolated shower. 0-.05″ 20% High 88 (86-90) Wind S 10-15 G20 mph

High pressure to our east will give us plenty of sunshine today. It will also give us a breezy south wind.

With that, it’s going to be a hot and muggy day. With the heat and humidity, an isolated shower can’t be

ruled out. Mild and muggy tonight with mostly clear skies. Again, an isolated shower is possible.

A cold front will move through Tuesday. This will give us clouds, rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain and

gusty winds are possible. Some showers and storms continue Tuesday night.

Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday. There could be a couple showers. Cooler, more comfortable, more

seasonable.

With cooler, drier air Thursday, Friday and into the weekend we’ll have plenty of sunshine in the forecast.

Temperatures will climb into the 80s for the weekend.

