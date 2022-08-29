Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans for week of Aug. 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- Here is the roadwork scheduled for the week of Aug. 29 in Broome County.
This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works:
- Drainage repair will occur on Chenango Street, Hale Eddy and Dunham Hill roads
- Crews will rebuild shoulders on Caldwell Hill Road
- Ditching will be performed on Airport, Murphy, Hale Eddy River, Powers, and Upper Stella Ireland roads
- The Highway Division will clean debris & roadside hazards throughout the county
- Patching and striping will take place on various county and town roadways
- Mowing will continue on the right of way along the county roadway system