Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans for week of Aug. 29

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- Here is the roadwork scheduled for the week of Aug. 29 in Broome County.

This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works:

  • Drainage repair will occur on Chenango Street, Hale Eddy and Dunham Hill roads
  • Crews will rebuild shoulders on Caldwell Hill Road
  • Ditching will be performed on Airport, Murphy, Hale Eddy River, Powers, and Upper Stella Ireland roads
  • The Highway Division will clean debris & roadside hazards throughout the county
  • Patching and striping will take place on various county and town roadways
  • Mowing will continue on the right of way along the county roadway system

