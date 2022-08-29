Nitro Circus: ‘Good, Bad & Rad’ Tour comes to Binghamton Sept. 10

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Nitro Circus: Good, Bad and Rad finishes its North American tour in Binghamton.

Nitro Circus is a group of extreme BMX, skateboarders, scooters and all things Motorsports.

Nitro Circus Athlete Ryan Williams said the performance is best described as “controlled chaos.”

“You’ll see Motocross, skateboard, scooter, BMX and even lounge chairs with wheels flying 40 feet through the air,” Williams said.

Nitro Circus Athlete Josh Sheehan said he’s always looking to expand his tricks.

“You just naturally think, ‘what else can we jump,’ there are tricks with everything,” Sheehan said. “Not only do they change contraptions but the size of the setup and landings.”

The performance includes new inflatable landings to allow athletes to go higher and perform crazy stunts.

Williams said all stunts and tricks are mentally calculated beforehand.

“I know people think we’re just daredevils but there’s a lot of calculations that go into it and we always step up to do the biggest tricks,” Williams said.

Nitro Circus: Good, Bad & Rad presented by A SHOC will be held at Mirabito Stadium on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online, at Visions Federal Credit Union Box Office and over the phone at (607)722-3886.