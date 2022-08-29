Storm chances increase Tuesday

Tonight: A few showers or storms possible. Muggy and mild. Low: 65-72

Tuesday: 90% chance of rain and thunder. Any storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail. Muggy. Best chance of any severe weather will be after 2-3pm and last through 7-8pm. High: 80-87

Tuesday Night: Chance of rain early; a storm possible. Low: 58-62

Forecast Discussion:

Showers and a few storms are possible near and west of I81 through the evening. OVernight a few more showers or a storm are possible. It will stay warm and muggy.

A strong cold front and associated upper level trough arrive Tuesday. More rain and storms are likely. The chance of rain is 90%. Any storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail the primary threats. Rain could be torrential. The ‘most likely’ timing of any severe storms will be from 2-3pm through 7-8pm. Severe weather is NOT guaranteed.

TUESDAY STORMS POSSIBLE (WBNG)

Highs drop into the 70s Wednesday under a sun and cloud mixture. A reinforcing shot of cool air arrives for Thursday. There could be some lake response in terms of some lake clouds and some rain showers. The chance of rain is low right now but it does look cool with highs in the low to mid 60s.

High pressure arrives behind the cool air and sun returns Friday through Saturday. A weak cold front tries to drop in Saturday night into Sunday and could bring a few showers to us.