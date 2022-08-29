Tioga County man battles Polycystic kidney disease, in search of donor for kidney transplant

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Over 20 years ago, Gerry Toft was diagnosed with Polycystic kidney disease. His condition has worsened over the past year -- now starting to affect his heart.

Toft is battling end stage renal failure and is on dialysis. He has been on the waiting list for a kidney transplant since 2019.

“Lately I’ve been in a lot of pain because the cysts keep growing inside the body. It’s pushing the other organs out of the way,” said Toft. ““If I don’t find something soon, they’re talking about taking my kidneys out, which means I would be doing dialysis about five times a week.”

Toft is currently undergoing dialysis twice a week from his home. Despite his circumstances, both he and his long-time girlfriend Kathie Bennett remain hopeful they will find the right donor with the community’s help.

“If you contact Upstate Medical Center or Geisinger in Pennsylvania, everything is confidential so we don’t know if somebody contacts them,” said Bennett. “They’ll run you for testing to see if they qualify for a match.”

Bennett has worked diligently in her search for a donor -- creating t-shirts, car magnets, fliers, and even purchasing billboards to advertise Toft’s need for a kidney.

She has started a second fundraiser to purchase additional billboards in hopes of finding the right match.

“The best scenario is to get a kidney, and the best scenario is a live donor. That’s where he stands his biggest chance of getting a good, healthy kidney,” she said.

More information on how to donate to Bennett’s fundraiser can be found here.

People interested in running tests to see if they are a match for Toft’s kidney transplant are encouraged to contact Upstate Medical University at (315) 464-5413 or Geisinger at (570) 808-5590.