Veteran organizes charity bowling tournament, raising money for Voices Recovery Center

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Midway Lanes hosted a special charity bowling tournament Sunday to help raise money for the Voices Recovery Center.

Voices Recovery Center aims to create a community where recovery from addiction is understood, encouraged and accepted. The organization also wants people seeking recovery to have access to the care and resources they need to support and achieve long-term recovery.

Army Veteran Michael Page said the Voices Recovery Center changed his life, which inspired him to help put on this tournament.

Page said he struggled with both survivor’s guilt and alcoholism after his time in the military.

“I didn’t know who to go to or who to talk to,” he said. “It’s like learning how to walk all over again. It’s learning how to live.”

He said the center gave him a light and showed him there are things that can be done and people he could talk to. He said through the center, he was able to start rebuilding relationships.

“There is a way back and it’s not the end,” Page said. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

He hopes the community will see that underneath layers of trauma, we are all the same with love at our core.

“That’s what this event is about -- love and understanding,” said Page.

He said The Voices Recovery Center provides numerous services to recovering addicts that may be having a difficult time adjusting to a sober existence.

To learn more about the non-profit organization or see what events they have coming up, you can visit their Facebook page here.