$24M Stadium Lofts project announced for Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Plans for a $24 million loft for Binghamton’s stadium district were announced Tuesday morning.

The 70-unit mixed-use housing unit will have four to five stories and will be built by Kearney Group at 180 Henry St. in the city. The project will require local planning approval, which is scheduled for the fall. It will be built near Mirabito Stadium where the Binghamton Rumble Ponies play.

“We’re acting on our vision to create a vibrant and walkable downtown Stadium District, attracting young professionals and new businesses near the ballpark,” said Binghamton Mayor Jared M. Kraham. “This project will transform an important intersection, add to our housing stock and kick-start other public and private investments in the Stadium District corridor.”

The project will include four units of commercial space in addition to residential space. Workforce housing units in the loft will be marketed toward those who work in the arts, officials said.

“Binghamton’s thriving arts and culture scene has helped fuel the revitalization of downtown, and the new Stadium Lofts project will build on that progress by offering brand new artist housing and commercial space right near our arts district,” said Broome County Arts Council Executive Director Nancy Barno Reynolds. “We’re excited by the potential of this project to transform an important part of our urban core and support Binghamton’s growing arts community.”

The Kearney Group was founded in Somers, N.Y. in 1996.