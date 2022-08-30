An active weather day!

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers, rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain and strong storms possible. .10-.75 (1.25″)

80% High 86 (80-88) Wind SW 10-20 mph

wbng (wbng)

A cold front will move through Tuesday. This will give us clouds, rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain and

gusty winds are possible. Some showers and storms continue Tuesday night.

Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday. There could be a couple showers. Cooler, more comfortable, more

seasonable.

With cooler, drier air Thursday, Friday and into the weekend we’ll have plenty of sunshine in the forecast.

Temperatures will climb into the 80s for the weekend.