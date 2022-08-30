Mugginess goes away for midweek

Tonight: Rain and thunder early. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 58-63

Wednesday: Clouds early along with a slight chance of a passing shower or sprinkle. Turning partly cloudy and much less humid. Breezy at times. High: 72-76

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 52-58

Forecast Discussion:

Heavy rain and the chance of storms tapers west to east through the evening. It will remain muggy with lows in the 60s.

Highs drop into the 70s Wednesday under a sun and cloud mixture. The muggy air will be gone by mid morning so expect a much more comfortable day. It will be a bit breezy at times. A reinforcing shot of cool air arrives for Thursday. There could be some lake response in terms of some lake clouds and some rain showers. The chance of rain is low right now but it does look cool with highs in the low to mid 60s. If any sprinkles or showers develop they will likely be north.

GUSTS MAY REACH 20-25MPH (WBNG)

High pressure arrives behind the cool air and sun returns Friday through Saturday. A weak cold front tries to drop in Saturday night into Sunday and could bring a few showers to us. The chance of shower is around 30% Sunday and 20% Monday.