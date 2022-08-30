Mugginess goes away for midweek

Some showers have entered the weekend forecast
By Howard Manges
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Rain and thunder early. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 58-63

Wednesday: Clouds early along with a slight chance of a passing shower or sprinkle. Turning partly cloudy and much less humid. Breezy at times. High: 72-76

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 52-58

Forecast Discussion:

Heavy rain and the chance of storms tapers west to east through the evening. It will remain muggy with lows in the 60s.

Highs drop into the 70s Wednesday under a sun and cloud mixture. The muggy air will be gone by mid morning so expect a much more comfortable day. It will be a bit breezy at times. A reinforcing shot of cool air arrives for Thursday. There could be some lake response in terms of some lake clouds and some rain showers. The chance of rain is low right now but it does look cool with highs in the low to mid 60s. If any sprinkles or showers develop they will likely be north.

GUSTS MAY REACH 20-25MPH
GUSTS MAY REACH 20-25MPH(WBNG)

High pressure arrives behind the cool air and sun returns Friday through Saturday. A weak cold front tries to drop in Saturday night into Sunday and could bring a few showers to us. The chance of shower is around 30% Sunday and 20% Monday.

Most Read

New York State releases minimum requirements for concealed carry
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
District Attorney announces prison time for 2 drug offenders
Nitro Circus: ‘Good, Bad & Rad’ Tour comes to Binghamton Sept. 10
Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to narcotics arrest in Binghamton

Latest News

WBNG
An active weather day!
TUESDAY STORMS POSSIBLE
Storm chances increase Tuesday
WBNG
It’s going to be a hot one!
SUMMER IS STRONG YET
Heat and some rain early week