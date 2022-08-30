Ross Park Zoo announces new African penguin named Lola

The penguin was born earlier this year
(Ross Park Zoo)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- There is a new baby penguin at the Ross Park Zoo!

The zoo posted on its Facebook page that Lola, an African penguin, was born earlier this year. That said she can be seen with her parents in the African penguin habitat.

“A big thank you to our animal care team for their continued dedication to the Ross Park Zoo,” the zoo said.

