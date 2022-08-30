Southern Tier Tuesdays: Camp Hope for Kids awarded $2,000 grant

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- Camp Hope for Kids is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Camp Hope for Kids is a day camp for children and teens who have experienced the loss of an immediate family member.

Volunteer Coordinator Bettye Canestaro said this bereavement camp is for children ages 6 to 14.

“This is a three-day camp held at Camp Sertoma,” Canestaro said. “This camp helps children deal with their journey of grief if they’ve lost a significant person in their life.”

Camp Hope for Kids is in its 16th year and is free for participants.

“There wasn’t much in the community for bereavement for children of that age so we fashioned the camp out of Central New York,” Canestaro said.

Camp Hope for Kids is held annually during the third week of August.

“The children come into camp and they don’t even know one another and by the end of the first day their buddies,” Nurse Supervisor Cherie Wooden said.

Campers participate in Healing Circles, art, music, swimming, hiking and games.

“The Healing Circles, are the focus of the camp because that helps campers on their journey of grief and we like to give them as many tools as we can,” Canestaro said.

This grant money will be used purchase supplies and resources needed for the healing circles.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.