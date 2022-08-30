Ulster County wildfire burns 30 acres, expected to spread

Nearly 100 firefighters have assisted in suppressing the blaze
Ulster County Napanoch Fire
Ulster County Napanoch Fire(New York State Department of Environmental Conservation)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KERHONKSON, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said it is tracking several wildfires, including the Napanoch Fire, in the state.

The Department of Environmental Conservation said the fires are located in the lower Hudson Valley. On Aug. 27, the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation requested Forest Ranger assistance to locate a fire in the Napanoch Point area of Minnewaska State Park in Ulster County.

By Aug. 28, the DEC reported nearly 100 state and local firefighters have worked to put the fire out, but the blaze is expected to expand overnight. The DEC said bucket drops have been used to fight the flames.

Officials believe the Napanoch Fire was caused by a lightning strike. It is estimated to span 30 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.

The DEC noted that Hudson Valley and Catskill regions are at a high fire danger risk, which is a three out of five severity on the scale the department uses. Other parts of the state are listed as having a moderate risk or lower.

Under this warning, the DEC warns that outdoor fires have the potential to spread fast.

The New York State Police and State Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Services are assisting with the fires.

