With 450 mass shootings to count this year, Biden visits Pennsylvania to discuss Safer America Plan

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WBNG) -- President Joe Biden will be in Wilke-Barre, Pa. Tuesday afternoon to discuss his Safer America Plan.

His plan addresses gun violence in the United States after a summer of mass shootings that shook the country. Since May, the country has witnessed massacres at a supermarket in Buffalo, an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb, a mall in Indiana and, as recently as Sunday evening, a supermarket in Bend, Ore. and a street of businesses in Pheonix.

In total, according to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 450 mass shootings in the United States in 2022 as of Aug. 30. The archive defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four people were shot, not including the shooter.

Biden’s plan will seek to increase the number of police officers in the country, crackdown on violent crime, invest in services that address the root causes of crime and increase funding for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives can hire agents and investigators to trace guns.

Previously, Biden intended to visit Wilkes-Barre in July to make remarks on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that was signed in June this year after the shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde. That trip was canceled after the president tested positive for COVID-19.