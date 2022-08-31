21st Annual Jim ‘Mudcat’ Grant Legacy All-Star Golf Tournament Sept. 1

APALACHIN (WBNG) -- An All-Star tournament honoring MLB pitcher Jim “Mudcat” Grant supports community organizations.

The Jim “Mudcat” Grant Legacy All-Star Tournament began in 2002 when former MLB pitcher Jim “Mudcat” grant partnered with the Broome County Urban League and Security Mutual Life. The tournament is also hosted together with members of The Black Aces, a group of African American major league pitchers who have won 20 or more games in a season.

Broome County Urban League Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Lesko said she was close with Jim before he passed in June 2021.

“You’ll never meet anybody with a bigger smile or a better heart and his goal was really to help children and families in our community that were less fortunate,” Lesko said.

“Mudcat” left lasting contributions on The Broome County Urban League, The Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton, Catholic Charities of Broome County and CHOW.

“He was always willing to give to make sure people didn’t go without his legacy will live on be he certainly is missed,” Lesko said.

Lesko said this legacy golf tournament stemmed from “Mudcat” wanting to do something more for area children.

“With the generosity of Security Mutual and all of the sponsors the golf tournament happened and it continues to happen year after year even though COVID,” Lesko said.

The 21st annual Jim “Mudcat” Grant Legacy All-Star Golf Tournament is Sept. 1 at The Links t Hiawatha Landing.

Tournament proceeds help support the educational, recreational, wellness and other programs offered by The Broome County Urban League, The Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton, Catholic Charities of Broome County and CHOW.

“Programs like this help us fill the gaps so year after year with this money we’ve helped to be able to serve more children in our after-school and summer programs,” Lesko said.