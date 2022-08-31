$24M Affordable housing project coming to Binghamton

(BINGHAMTON) -- Tuesday, Mayor Jared Kraham announced plans for $24 Million ‘Stadium Lofts’ housing project which will be near Mirabito Stadium.

The Mayor said this 70-unit mixed-use housing project will be placed at 180 Henry st in Binghamton. He said this project will help create a vibrant and walk-able downtown stadium district to attract young professionals and new businesses near the ballpark.

“This project will transform an important intersection - add to our housing stock and kick start other public and private investments in the stadium district corridor” said Mayor Jared Kraham.

He said the new project will provide new workforce housing units with up to half of the units marketed towards those who work in the arts; and the developer Ken Kearney will be applying for affordable housing tax credits as part of this process.He said, this will also include four units of ground floor commercial space.

“This will work on the recommendations of the stadium district master plan which was completed last year. This will increase the number of small businesses, and the number of attractions around Mirabito Stadium. This will boost the number of visitors while there are games happening here, and when there are games not happening here” said Mayor Jared Kraham.

The Mayor said they are planning to break ground in a year.

