Avelo Airlines to fly to Florida from Greater Binghamton Airport

MAINE (WBNG) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday that some flights to Florida will now take off from the Greater Binghamton Airport.

The four flights will be launched by Avelo Airlines, which will be making its first hub in the Southern Tier. Two flights will go to Orlando and the other two will go to Fort Myers.

“It is my honor to welcome Avelo to New York with Binghamton as their first hub. I know they will see what I’ve long-known: the Southern Tier is ready for take-off,” said Schumer. “The sky is the limit for Binghamton’s future!”

Avelo Airlines tweeted that it will now make trips from Binghamton to the two cities for $79 one way. Flights begin Nov. 16.

Hello, Binghamton! Avelo's newest city! 😎



📍 Binghamton, NY (BGM) to Orlando, FL (MCO) starting November 16th

📍 Binghamton, NY (BGM) to Fort Myers, FL (RSW) starting November 16th



Fares from $79 one way*! pic.twitter.com/pdQlarfBzy — Avelo Airlines (@AveloAir) August 31, 2022

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar thanked the senate majority leader for his support of the Greater Binghamton Airport.

“Whether it’s his work to support the expansion of air service here in Broome County, to deliver critical funds through COVID relief bills; ensuring we could keep the airport operational during the pandemic, or his leadership to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill delivering funds to enable us to expand and upgrade BGM’s facilities, Senator Schumer is a true partner and we are grateful for his leadership,” Garnar said.

Avelo serves 31 destinations across the country. Reservations can be made here.

On Aug. 16, Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced the airport was receiving $2.2 million for the reconstruction of airfield guidance signs and for the reconstruction or replacement of the airport lighting vault.