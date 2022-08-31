A break from the heat

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers. 0-.05″ 20% High 76 (72-78) Wind W 10-15 G20 mph

wbng (wbng)

Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday. A quick moving front will give us a couple showers. Cooler, more comfortable, more

seasonable. Skies will be mostly clear tonight. Temperatures will be comfortable, in the 50s.

With cooler air and a northwest breeze, we’ll have some clouds and showers Thursday. Mainly over

our northern counties.

High pressure will give us mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Friday and Saturday. Temperatures and dew point

temperatures will be on the rise.

Warm Sunday. With an approaching cold front, we’ll have a couple showers. As the front slows, we’ll have some

lingering showers Monday and Tuesday.