A break from the heat

A couple isolated showers
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers. 0-.05″ 20% High 76 (72-78) Wind W 10-15 G20 mph

Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday. A quick moving front will give us a couple showers. Cooler, more comfortable, more

seasonable. Skies will be mostly clear tonight. Temperatures will be comfortable, in the 50s.

With cooler air and a northwest breeze, we’ll have some clouds and showers Thursday. Mainly over

our northern counties.

High pressure will give us mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Friday and Saturday. Temperatures and dew point

temperatures will be on the rise.

Warm Sunday. With an approaching cold front, we’ll have a couple showers. As the front slows, we’ll have some

lingering showers Monday and Tuesday.

