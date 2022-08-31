Broome Sheriff appeals court ruling that demands visitation returns to jail

Sheriff Harder, citing COVID-19, says he is concerned about the health and safety of the inmates and staff
(AP)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Broome County Sheriff David Harder appealed the State Supreme Court’s Decision to force the county correctional facility to resume in-person visitation.

The ruling by State Supreme Court Judge Oliver R. Blaise III demanded that the Broome County Correctional Facility must allow visitors to be able to see their jailed friends and family beginning on Sept. 5. Visitation was suspended in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic took over the world. During this time, virtual visitation was permitted.

Blaise’s ruling, which was made in early August, said that the suspension was no longer necessary as vaccination rates were high and the circumstances surrounding the pandemic have changed since 2020.

Sheriff Harder, other than saying “it’s all in the court’s hands now,” declined to comment on the appeal specifically. Yet, he repeated that he was concerned about the health and safety of the inmates, officers and employees at the facility.

In May 2022, Justice & Unity for the Southern Tier, or JUST, filed a motion to have the suspension order expire, citing visitation should be permitted due to the high vaccination rate among the general population and the “relative decline in COVID-19 and hospitalizations” among other variables regarding the decline in the intensity of the pandemic.

In a news release, JUST called the appeal shameful.

“Our demand is simple,” JUST said. “Families and friends of the hundreds of persons in the jail call upon the state courts to reject the Sheriff’s delaying legal maneuver. We call upon county officials to withdraw support for the sheriff’s costly brutalities.”

JUST said it seeks to overturn the appeal.

When the initial ruling was first announced, JUST told 12 News it was relieved to see the decision.

“We are taking this as a moment of happiness and joy and we’re going to keep it as that,” said Program Coordinator for JUST Jackson Hengsterman on Aug. 24. “But we know this is also one small step in a larger process that we’ve been working on for a while now.”

