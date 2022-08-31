Chenango County 4-H celebrates end of summer at Chenango Valley State Park

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHENANGO FORKS (WBNG) -- Chenango County’s 4-H program is getting kids outdoors to celebrate their final days of summer vacation.

The youth development program hosted a “Fun Day at Chenango Valley State Park” event Wednesday -- exploring the park through a variety of different activities.

“We just wanted to have a fun end to summer for the kids and we started with a hike this morning,” said 4-H Educator Erica Clark.

The kids also enjoyed an afternoon of games, team-building activities, kayaking, fishing and swimming.

“It’s super fun because I love the outdoors. It’s fun to see all the animals and stuff like that,” said 12-year-old Logan McBride.

The youth development program offers a wide range of activities for kids -- teaching youth important life skills and providing them with opportunities to explore different interests.

“There’s so many activities for different tastes you have. For the outdoors, there’s hiking programs and kayaking,” said 11-year-old Calista Beers. “For indoors, there’s craft projects and photography lessons.”

Jake Marshall, who has been a part of 4-H for the past few years, encouraged youth in the community who love to explore the outdoors and meet new people to join their local 4-H program.

“If you like actually doing something instead of sitting in a house all day, which i think is quite boring, just join it,” he said.

Chenango County 4-H begins enrollment on Saturday, Oct. 1 and it is free for youth to join.

More information on the 4-H Youth Development Program can be found here.

