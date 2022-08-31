Comfortable stretch of weather coming

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Slight chance of a stray shower north. Low: 52-57

Thursday: Sun and clouds. High: 65-73

Thursday Night: Clear with areas of fog. Low: 42-50

No weather issues are on the way tonight. We may see a stray shower north but great sleeping weather is coming into town! Lows will be in the 50s.

A reinforcing shot of cool air arrives for Thursday. There could be some lake response in terms of some lake clouds and some rain showers. The chance of rain is low right now but it does look cool with highs in the low to mid 60s in the higher terrain to the low 70s in the valleys. If any sprinkles or showers develop they will likely be well north.

Sprinkles should stay away (WBNG)

High pressure arrives behind the cool air and sun returns Friday through Saturday. A weak cold front tries to drop in Saturday night into Sunday and could bring a few showers to us. The chance of showers is around 60% Sunday with a cold front dropping through and 40% Monday. Neither day will be a washout.