Fifth annual StacheStrong 5K Run/Walk to raise money for brain cancer research

VESTAL (WBNG) -- At just 30-years-old, co-founder of StacheStrong GJ Gerner passed away from Glioblastoma -- a rare form of brain cancer.

GJ and his family created non-profit organIzation StacheStrong to help raise both awareness and funds for brain cancer research.

“In some cases, the family starts the organization after their person passes away. In our case, our son was the co-founder,” said GJ’s mother Betsy Gerner. “He was fighting Glioblastoma. He knew he had a terminal illness, and he wanted to help others. We feel like we’re carrying on his legacy, we know we’re giving hope.”

Gerner said she and her family have raised over $2 million. The family hosts an annual 5K as one of their many projects to raise money for this cause.

The StacheStrong 5K race first started with only a few hundred people, to now hosting over 1,500 participants in all 50 states.

The Gerner family hopes this year’s race grows even bigger.

“This 5K is our local fundraiser. We do this once a year, and it is a way for people around this community to join us,” she said. “We quickly realized this is not about the Gerner family, this is not about our fight with GBM. We have helped so many families across the country and locally.”

The fifth annual StacheStrong 5K Run/Walk will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at 3pm. The 5K will take place at Vestal High School, and anyone is welcome to join -- even virtually.

A raffle will also be held during the event.

Registration for the race can be found here. Participants are welcome to pick up their race packets on the day of the 5K. Packets can also be picked up Friday, Sept. 16 at the Vestal Dicks Sporting Goods.