Financial Tip: Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Visions Investment Services discusses the Inflation Reduction Act.

“The Inflation Reduction Act is a slimmed-down version of the Build Back Better Bill, which aimed to make historic investments in the nations’s safety net,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “The new bill makes the largest investment in combating climate change in the U.S. history, lowers the cost of prescription drugs and raises taxes on corporations.”

To contact RJ and his team at Visions Investment Services, visit the website here.

Most Read

$24M Stadium Lofts project announced for Binghamton
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
New York State releases minimum requirements for concealed carry
Ulster County Napanoch Fire
Ulster County wildfire burns 30 acres, expected to spread
District Attorney announces prison time for 2 drug offenders

Latest News

Financial Tip
Financial Tip: August market update
Financial Tip
Financial Tip: Buying an RV in retirement
Financial Tip
Financial Tip: Capital gains tax
Financial Tip
Financial Tip: Should retirees pay off mortgage