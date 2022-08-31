Financial Tip: Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Visions Investment Services discusses the Inflation Reduction Act.

“The Inflation Reduction Act is a slimmed-down version of the Build Back Better Bill, which aimed to make historic investments in the nations’s safety net,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “The new bill makes the largest investment in combating climate change in the U.S. history, lowers the cost of prescription drugs and raises taxes on corporations.”

