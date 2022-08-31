Sock Out Cancer Benefit Concert announces this year’s performers

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Sock Out Cancer Benefit Concert is just over a month away, and this year’s performers have officially been announced!

On Friday, Oct. 21 people in the community will have the opportunity to see some of Classic Rock’s best voices -- Boston former lead vocalist Fran Cosmo and Journey former lead vocalist Steve Augeri.

Proceeds will financially benefit local families impacted by cancer.

The concert will be held at the Broome County Forum Theatre and tickets will cost $35 each.

Local hospitals taking part in the Sock Out Cancer Foundation will distribute free tickets to cancer patients and their loved ones.

