Taylor’s Pizza House holds grand opening of new location

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Award-winning, local pizza shop “Taylor’s Pizza House” has expanded its business to a brand new location!

The pizza house held a grand opening Wednesday, and unlike its previous shop -- Taylor’s Pizza House is now offering a dine-in experience.

A bar stocked with local craft beer can also be found inside.

Owners Patti and George Taylor said they are excited to start this new journey.

“We’ve always wanted to have a little neighborhood spot where people can come down, have a pint, some wings, really good pizza and just have an enjoyable time,” said George Taylor.

The pizza shop will be hosting special offers in celebration of its grand opening, one of them being a special pizza of the month.

“Our pizza of the month is a pickle pie, which is a white pie with mozzarella and cheddar,” said Taylor. “It has sliced dill pickles with bacon and a little drizzle of ranch dressing after it comes out.”

More information on the Taylor’s Pizza House special offers can be found here.

Taylor’s Pizza House is located on 3003 Watson Boulevard in Endwell.