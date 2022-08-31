U-E elementary schools host ‘Meet and Greet,’ preparing young students for new school year

Students and their families attend U-E school district's Meet and Greet event.(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- In preparation for the start of the school year, all four elementary schools in the Union-Endicott Central School District are hosting a special “Meet and Greet” for young students.

The three-day program is being offered to help alleviate some of the stress and nerves of starting at a new school.

At the event, students and their families were given the opportunity to meet teachers, classmates, and explore the campus.

The meet and greet programs will continue to run on both Wednesday, August 31 and Thursday, Sept. 1.

Back to school information, immunization information, drop off and pick up information, and free giveaways are also being made available to parents.

More information can be found on the district’s Facebook page.

