2 headed to prison for crimes committed in Johnson City

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said two Broome County residents will go to prison for crimes committed in Johnson City.

First, the district attorney’s office said 24-year-old Dwayne G. Benjamin of Johnson City was sentenced to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to felony attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

In April, police stopped Benjamin for a traffic infraction and found a loaded handgun in the vehicle in Johnson City.

Second, the office also noted that 50-year-old Roy Peterson of Binghamton plead guilty to criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree.

In October 2021, Peterson was found to be in possession of two stolen credit cards in Johnson City. He attempted to hide from Johnson City Police when he was taken into custody on unrelated misdemeanor charges.

He will be sentenced to one and a half years in prison when he is sentenced on Nov. 23.

“The citizens of Johnson City and Broome County appreciate the work done by the Johnson City Police in ridding the streets of violent felons and thieves,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak.