Broome County Office for Aging holds driving program for mature drivers

(VESTAL) -- On Wednesday, August 31 the Broome County Office for Aging conducted a program for resident in the community to make sure their car was a right fit for them.

The ‘CARFIT’ program is a free twenty minute interactive and educational program which teaches mature drivers how to make their vehicles fit them to increase safety and mobility when they hit the road.

“As we age our bodies change and we may not adjust everything in our vehicle to accommodate those changes, so what this program does it allows the driver to meet one on one with a ‘CARFIT’ technician and go threw a check list that will look at things like seat belt fit and steering wheel adjustment” said Christine Muss, Traffic Safety Coordinator for Broome County Health Department.

She said although this program is geared for older drivers, this can be useful to drivers of all ages.

She said this program teaches drivers 12 key areas of your fit to your car which includes steering wheel, and proper seat belt use.

“We want to keep drivers on the road for as long as possible and safely as possible, so with this program were able to have this conversation with the older driver or anybody about any concerns they may have about the changes in their bodies with their vehicle and any safety concerns they may have when their driving” said Christine Muss.

She added there will be holding another program next month at the Johnson City Senior Center.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.