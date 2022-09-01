Dairy Day at the Great NYS Fair

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Sep. 1, 2022
GEDDES (WBNG) -- New York dairy farmers and the dairy industry celebrated NYS Fair Dairy Day at the state fair Thursday.

New York State Associate Dairy Ambassador Annika Donlick said as an Ambassador she shares the importance of dairy and the impact it has on our communities.

“We work to share messages about what farmers do to take care of their cows, what they do to protect the land and all about the nutritional benefits of milk,” Donlick said.

Aside from working the dairy booth at the fair Donlick also works closely with the animals.

“I show dairy and beef cows and at the NYS Fair I work with the animals which gives me a lot of hands-on experience that helps me in my role as dairy ambassador and share my personal experiences with everyone,” Donlick said.

This year’s dairy booth located in the Dairy Products Building is named, “Reset yourself with Dairy.”

“It focuses on resetting your body and your mind with the benefits that dairy has,” Donlick said. “Dairy has immunity-boosting nutrients as well as a natural source of protein to give you energy throughout the day.”

Inside the Dairy Products Building, fairgoers have the opportunity to view the butter sculpture, enjoy a glass of chilled milk and indulge in other various dairy treats.

“I think my go-to dairy treat is the chocolate milk,” Donlick said. “There’s something special about it I have to have a glass every time I’m here.”

Fairground hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday through Sunday 9 a.m. to midnight.

On Labor Day, Sept. 5 the Fairgrounds will close at 9 p.m.

General admission to the fair is $3.

