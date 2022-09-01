Greg Catlin announces retirement from broadcasting industry

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Former WBNG News Director and General Manager Greg Catlin announced his retirement from the broadcasting industry after four decades of service.

Catlin worked at WBNG for 36 years. The majority of that time he spent on-air as an anchor and reporter.

For the last six years, Catlin served as the President & CEO of WSKG.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to serve and lead WSKG TV and radio for nearly 6 years,” Catlin said. “It’s well situated for many years ahead. WSKG has a focused mission and vision as a public media organization, specializing in education, with compelling content for all listeners and viewers and those using our growing digital technology.”

Catlin’s last day at WSKG is Oct. 7.