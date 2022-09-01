Greg Catlin announces retirement from broadcasting industry

(WSKG)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Former WBNG News Director and General Manager Greg Catlin announced his retirement from the broadcasting industry after four decades of service.

Catlin worked at WBNG for 36 years. The majority of that time he spent on-air as an anchor and reporter.

For the last six years, Catlin served as the President & CEO of WSKG.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to serve and lead WSKG TV and radio for nearly 6 years,” Catlin said. “It’s well situated for many years ahead. WSKG has a focused mission and vision as a public media organization, specializing in education, with compelling content for all listeners and viewers and those using our growing digital technology.”

Catlin’s last day at WSKG is Oct. 7.

Most Read

Avelo
Avelo Airlines to fly to Florida from Greater Binghamton Airport
The pizza house held a grand opening Wednesday, and unlike its previous shop -- Taylor’s Pizza...
Taylor’s Pizza House holds grand opening of new location
$24M Stadium Lofts project announced for Binghamton
Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Man in coma after stung by bees 20,000 times, family says
Broome Sheriff appeals court ruling that demands visitation returns to jail

Latest News

2 headed to prison for crimes committed in Johnson City
Highlights: Horseheads vs. Union-Endicott (boys’ soccer)
Highlights: Elmira vs. Maine-Endwell (boys’ soccer)
12 News met up with some members from the walking club August 31
Vestal native starts a female walking club, builds a local sisterhood