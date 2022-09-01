High pressure keeps us dry for a few days

Tonight: Clear and cool. Valley fog likely. Low: 41-52

Friday: Sunny. High: 74-79

Friday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 53-59

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure is building into the northeast and we expect a cool night. Lows range in the 40s to near 50. An isolated upper 30s reading is possible in the coldest area. River valley fog develops and evaporates through about 9am. Bright sun sticks around Friday with highs in the 70s.

Very September-like (WBNG)

We’re keeping Saturday dry, too with an increase in clouds expected. Highs get to around 80. A cold front sinks south Sunday and brings uncertainty in temperatures. If it slows, it is warmer and the thunder chance is higher. If it speeds up it will be a bit cooler.

Labor Day looks unsettled, too, with a chance of scattered showers. Highs likely will be in the mid 70s.

Tuesday through Thursday looks quiet now with highs in the 70s rising to around 80 by late in the period.