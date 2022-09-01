A little touch of Fall
Breezy, a little cool
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with increasing sunshine. A few early showers. 0-.05″ 20% High 68 (66-72) Wind NW 5-15 mph
With cooler air and a northwest breeze, we’ll have some clouds and a few early showers Thursday. The big
question will be, how much sunshine do we get? Skies become mostly clear tonight.
High pressure will give us mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Friday and Saturday. Temperatures and dew point
temperatures will be on the rise.
Warm Sunday. With an approaching cold front, we’ll have some showers. As the front slows, we’ll have some
lingering showers Monday and Tuesday. High pressure brings a return to sunshine.