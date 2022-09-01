More than $250K announced in grants for Southern Tier fire departments

By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- A handful of Southern Tier fire departments are receiving various amounts of grant funding.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $6.2 million in federal funding across Upstate New York fire departments.

Specific to the Southern Tier, the Norwich Fire Department will receive $150,000, the Johnson City Fire Department will receive nearly $12,000 and the Richfield Springs Fire Department will receive $92,000.

The funding will be used to buy equipment and boost training.

“From the peak of the pandemic to battling a blaze, our brave Upstate New York firefighters are always on the front lines, risking their lives to protect their communities,” said Senator Schumer. “It is essential that we provide our firefighters with the resources they need to keep our communities safe.”

“New York’s brave firefighters put their lives at risk to keep us safe,” said Senator Gillibrand. “We owe it to them to ensure that they have the top-of-the-line safety equipment and comprehensive training they need to respond to emergencies.”

The Fremont, Brooktondale, Smyrna and Genegantslet fire departments also received some funding.

