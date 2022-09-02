Binghamton University awarded $113M for its New Energy New York battery-center proposal

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Friday that Binghamton University has been awarded $63.7 million for its New Energy New York proposal to make the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes region a national hub for battery research and manufacturing.

New York State will add an additional $50 million for the project, according to Binghamton University.

Schumer’s office noted that the proposal includes the creation of a national center for battery technology and manufacturing which will provide the funding needed for research, the attraction of innovative companies, secure the battery supply chain and strengthen American manufacturing.

The Senate majority leader claimed the Battery-NY Center will create thousands of good-paying jobs.

“Broome County was once the global home to innovation, as the birthplace of IBM, flight simulation and virtual reality, and this project will breathe new life into that legacy, showing the world what I have long known: that Binghamton and Upstate New York workers can lead the effort to bring manufacturing back to America, and take us into the future,” said Schumer.

Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger and Broome County Executive Jason Garnar praised Schumer for securing the $63.7 million for the center.

The center will manufacture batteries and help scale up the capacity for new battery products and manufacturing companies, Schumer’s office said.

New Energy New York is one of the 21 regional winners that will receive between $25 million and $65 million for the opportunity to create a battery center.

Previously, New Energy New York was awarded money to develop the battery-center proposal.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.