Lyceum Program offers classes for adult learners

(WBNG) -- Lyceum is a program built around the concept of lifelong learning for adult learners.

Lyceum offers a liberal arts-style curriculum of 120 courses per year. Lyceum member Cheryl Richter said these classes are great for those who are intellectually curious.

“These classes are generally aimed at adults ages 50 and over,” Richter said.

Lyceum is affiliated with Binghamton University.

“We have a paid administrator who is great and two students who work part-time to help with the technical stuff but mainly we have people who volunteer to teach courses and help set things up,” Richter said.

Class subjects range from gardening to natural history, physics and more.

“One of the nice things about our variety of classes is you can take classes you might not think about taking and expand your horizons by doing that,” Lyceum member Scott Lauffer said. “This also helps exercise your brain a little bit better.”

Classes are presented on zoom and in person. All evening classes are on Zoom.

Classes cost $7 per session and the yearly registration fee is $50. Classes are held for eight weeks in the fall, four weeks in midwinter and eight weeks in the spring.