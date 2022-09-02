Public should heed barricades, warning signs along Vestal Parkway, Dept. of Transportation demands

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Transportation is advising the public to heed the warning signs and barricades in construction zones along the Vestal Parkway where construction is being down on the Greenway bicycle and pedestrian path.

A statement from the Department of Transportation is posted below:

Barricades and signs are in place to protect the public until work is complete. As the project progresses, many sections of the path may appear to be safe for use. However, until barricades and signs are removed, those areas should not be considered safe to enter. Work on the path is anticipated to continue well into 2023. Traveling on incomplete sections of the path could delay completion and/or result in personal injury, not only to those who violate the boundaries but to those working in the area.

The DOT said once the project is complete, it should enhance travel.