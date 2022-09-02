Watching potential for heavy rain

Tonight: Quiet with some high clouds and clear sky mixed. Low: 52-58

Saturday: Sun and clouds turning mostly cloudy late. High: 78-84

Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 61-66

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure maintains its hold on our weather tonight into Saturday, but the weather will be turning more active Sunday.

A stationary front will set up Sunday and Monday somewhere in the area. Bouts of heavy rain are possible as a few weak areas of low pressure move along it. Where the front sets up will determine who sees the heaviest rain. There is a chance in persistent downpours that 1-2″ of rain could call by Tuesday.

POTENTIAL FOR NEEDED RAIN (WBNG)

Labor Day looks unsettled, too, with a chance of scattered showers. Highs likely will be in the low70s.

Wednesday through Friday looks quiet now with highs in the 70s rising to around 80 by late in the period.