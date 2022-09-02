A whole lot of sun!

Temperatures will respond
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78 (76-80) Wind S 5-10 mph

High pressure will give us mostly sunny skies today. That, along with a south wind will bring a

return of warm weather. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight.

Temperatures and dew point temperatures will be on the rise. This will give us a warm and muggy

forecast Saturday. There will be a few isolated showers Saturday night.

We’ll be warm Sunday. With an approaching cold front, we’ll have showers and thunderstorms. As the

front slows/stalls, we’ll have some lingering showers Monday into Tuesday.

High pressure brings a return to sunshine Wednesday and Thursday.

