A whole lot of sun!
Temperatures will respond
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78 (76-80) Wind S 5-10 mph
High pressure will give us mostly sunny skies today. That, along with a south wind will bring a
return of warm weather. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight.
Temperatures and dew point temperatures will be on the rise. This will give us a warm and muggy
forecast Saturday. There will be a few isolated showers Saturday night.
We’ll be warm Sunday. With an approaching cold front, we’ll have showers and thunderstorms. As the
front slows/stalls, we’ll have some lingering showers Monday into Tuesday.
High pressure brings a return to sunshine Wednesday and Thursday.