Napanoch Fire, once spread to 142 acres, is contained, Hochul says

KERHONKSON, N.Y. (WBNG) -- An Ulster County wildfire that spread to 142 acres in Minnewaska State Park is finally contained, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Sunday.

The Napanoch Fire started on Aug. 27. Officials believed the cause of the wildfire was due to a lightning strike. After eight days of suppression efforts, Hochul said the blaze is now contained.

“Over the past week, firefighting crews and staff from state, local agencies and the Province of Quebec were deployed to battle the Minnewaska State Park Preserve wildfire and today they were successful in fully containing the fire,” Governor Hochul said in a news release. “We took swift action, launched a coordinated response and devoted every resource possible to help the first responders complete their mission. I thank all of them for their hard work, spending time away from their families and working tirelessly everyday to keep New Yorkers safe.”

Hochul said rain from earlier in the week helped slow the spread of the flames and by Friday night, the blaze was 75% contained.

The governor said rain Sunday night is expected to further assist ongoing response actions and smoke and heat may continue as fire control efforts continue.

Minnewaska State Park, which was closed due to the fire, will reopen on Sept. 7 although some parts will remain closed.