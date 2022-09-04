Parents and children gather at The Bridge Community Center for Back to School Bash

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- On Saturday, Sept. 3 families enjoyed food, music, free haircuts and games at The Bridge Community Center’s “Back To School Bash.”

The event was hosted by Calvary’s Love Church.

Co-Youth Director Keon Kitchner said the church’s goal is to provide love and support to the community.

“I think the biggest thing is you want the people that you love and serve to really know that you love them,” Kitchner said.

He said the purpose of the bash was to get students excited for the school year. It was also used as a launch party to let the community know the center’s after-school program is open for the school year.

“We don’t want to just sit in this building,” he said. “We want to be in the streets, we want to love our people and we want to open it up to anybody that’s willing to come and have a good time.”

Co-Youth Director Tara Terry is a mother herself, and knows the difficulty of getting kids ready for school.

“We just wanted to make sure that we are coming behind families and making sure they feel ready for whatever it is they are facing,” Terry said.

Terry hopes to run a consistent after-school program on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. -- along with providing students the chance to learn different skills.

“We are looking for different ways to partner with the community to make sure there’s a life change in kids that are ready for it, and promote wellness and growth for every single person that walks through the door,” Terry said.

She said she hopes to provide additional resources and support to the community by coordinating with other organizations, who might need the space at the center for events.