Rain is on the way
A wet end to the weekend
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers, rain and thunderstorms. .05-.40″ (1.25″) 70% High 80 (76-82) Wind S becoming NW 5-10 mph
Warm weather continues Sunday. With an approaching cold front, we’ll have showers and thunderstorms. Rain could
be heavy.
As the front slows/stalls, we’ll have some lingering rain Monday with showers into Tuesday.
High pressure brings a return to sunshine Wednesday and Thursday.