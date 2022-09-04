Rain is on the way

A wet end to the weekend
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers, rain and thunderstorms. .05-.40″ (1.25″) 70% High 80 (76-82) Wind S becoming NW 5-10 mph

Warm weather continues Sunday. With an approaching cold front, we’ll have showers and thunderstorms. Rain could

be heavy.

As the front slows/stalls, we’ll have some lingering rain Monday with showers into Tuesday.

High pressure brings a return to sunshine Wednesday and Thursday.

