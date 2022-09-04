Troopers find 2 dead brothers in Oswego County murder suicide

Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT
HASTINGS, N.Y. (WBNG) -- New York State Police in Oswego County are investigating a murder-suicide involving two brothers.

State Police said troopers responded to a residence on Speach Drive in Hastings for a report of a shooting.

Police said an investigation revealed 27-year-old Colin B. Teeter shot and killed his brother, 30-year-old Kyle R. Teeter, with a rifle before turning the weapon on himself.

Police noted that the parents of the brothers were outside when the shooting occurred. They called 911 when they discovered the scene.

The investigation is continuing.

