Flooding on I-88 causes lane closures, traffic delays

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to 511NY, flooding on I-88 has caused lane closures in both directions.

All lanes between Exit 2 NY, 12A Ramp Fenton and Route I-88 Exit I-81 Chenango have been blocked off due to the flooding.

Local fire departments, law enforcement and the Department of Transportation are on the scene.

People traveling in the area may take an alternate route at Exit 2 to SR-12A to SR-12 to I-81 westbound -- reverse for eastbound.

This is a developing story, stay with 12 News for more updates.

