Heavy rain still possible

Things look better late week
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Rain, heavy at times. An additional 0.50-1.5″ is possible with up to 3-4″ locally inside any persistent, stalled heavy cells or thunderstorms. Low: 62-67

Tuesday: Rain early tapers to a chance of showers. Flash flood risk still early in the morning. Cloudy. High: 62-71

Tuesday Night: 40% chance of showers. Low: 57-62

Forecast Discussion:

A steady rain is expected to continue through tonight with some embedded pockets of very heavy rain. Flash flooding is possible inside the heaviest, most persistent bands of rain. Additional rain could be 0.50-1.50″ but there is some indication from afternoon guidance that there could potentially be 3-4″+ of rain locally inside narrow bands of torrential rain. This needs to be watched carefully. Flash flooding would certainly develop inside areas that see that much rain. Lows stay in the 60s.

Tuesday brings showers early to a chance of some lingering showers in the afternoon. Highs stay in the 60s. An upper level low looks to hang out over us Wednesday so the chance of rain is still around 60%.

Friday on into next weekend will be quiet with sun and warmer weather returning.

Most Read

Troopers find 2 dead brothers in Oswego County murder suicide
Flooding on I-88 causes lane closures, traffic delays
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
12 News viewer Kris Chase sent photos of the NY-17 Westbound incident from September 2, 2022
Six-vehicle crash on NY-17, causes headaches during evening commute
Rainfall and power line down causes hundreds of Vestal residents without power

Latest News

wbng
A wet Labor Day
Steady to heavy rain over the next 36 hours.
Will Your Labor Day be a Washout?
WBNG
Rain is on the way
POTENTIAL FOR NEEDED RAIN
Watching potential for heavy rain