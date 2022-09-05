Heavy rain still possible

Tonight: Rain, heavy at times. An additional 0.50-1.5″ is possible with up to 3-4″ locally inside any persistent, stalled heavy cells or thunderstorms. Low: 62-67

Tuesday: Rain early tapers to a chance of showers. Flash flood risk still early in the morning. Cloudy. High: 62-71

Tuesday Night: 40% chance of showers. Low: 57-62

Forecast Discussion:

A steady rain is expected to continue through tonight with some embedded pockets of very heavy rain. Flash flooding is possible inside the heaviest, most persistent bands of rain. Additional rain could be 0.50-1.50″ but there is some indication from afternoon guidance that there could potentially be 3-4″+ of rain locally inside narrow bands of torrential rain. This needs to be watched carefully. Flash flooding would certainly develop inside areas that see that much rain. Lows stay in the 60s.

Tuesday brings showers early to a chance of some lingering showers in the afternoon. Highs stay in the 60s. An upper level low looks to hang out over us Wednesday so the chance of rain is still around 60%.

Friday on into next weekend will be quiet with sun and warmer weather returning.