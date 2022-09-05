Memorial golf tournament raises awareness for carbon monoxide poisoning

By Nick Golluscio
Published: Sep. 4, 2022
HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- The Belden Hills Golf Club held a special memorial golf tournament for Lee Norris.

Norris and his dog died in 2018 from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

The tournament was not only to honor Norris, but to raise awareness of the dangers of carbon monoxide.

Lee’s mother Rosanne Norris, who helped organize the tournament, described carbon monoxide as odorless and tasteless.

“You don’t see, smell, or taste it,” Norris said. “It just can sneak into your house.”

Norris said the gas can kill in minutes.

She told 12 News she hopes families will learn about the dangers of carbon monoxide, so no other parent has to experience what she did.

“Thirty percent of households in the U.S. have detectors, only 30 percent,” she said. “It is very important to get the message out.”

The tournament had 18 sponsors, and 22 teams teed off in support of the cause.

Proceeds from the event will go to purchasing carbon monoxide detectors, which will be donated to the community. The money will also go to a thousand-dollar kindness award that is given to a graduating senior at Susquehanna Valley.

