More than 5,800 NYSEG customers without power in Broome County

(WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting more than 5,800 of its customers are without power in Broome County.

As of 3:45 p.m. Monday, thousands of customers in the City of Binghamton, Town of Chenango and Town of Dickinson are without power. We have reached out to NYSEG to learn the cause of the outages, and are awaiting a call back.

More than 1,700 customers in Tioga County are also seeing outages, specifically in the Towns of Tioga and Owego.

For more specific information on the outages, go to NYSEG’s website.

