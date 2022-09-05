The Village of Greene celebrates 103 years of community picnic

GREENE (WBNG) -- The rainy weather Monday did not stop crowds of people from gathering at the Ball Flats for the Greene Labor Day Picnic.

The picnic is a special tradition that has been happening continuously since 1919.

“This the 103rd annual Labor Day picnic and it’s a organization that helps the community,” said Todd Messinger, President of the Greene Labor Day Picnic Association. “Overall, spirits are good. We got a good crowd down here and we expect more as the day goes on.”

The event kicked off with a 5K race followed by a parade, carnival games, chicken barbecue, a duck race and fireworks. Plenty of food and live entertainment were also provided.

Also celebrating a special milestone at the picnic -- the Raymond Corporation.

Retired President Steve Raymond said the Raymond Corporation is celebrating its 100 year anniversary. Raymond said his grandfather moved to the area in 1922 ans was heavily involved in the picnic.

He reminisced on some of his fondest memories of the picnic over the years.

“It’s an incredible experience and I’m so proud. I’m incredibly thankful to the members of the community,” said Raymond. “The rides that aren’t here this year, but have typically been part of it, the food and the fireworks at night -- it bring backs memories.”

All proceeds from the picnic will go directly back into the community -- funding things like scholarships for youth and improvements made to the village’s parks.

“We want our community to continue to grow and be the great hometown of Greene that it is, and we do that by giving back,” said Messinger. “It brings people satisfaction to continue to see your community grow, be beautified, and be a place where everyone wants to live.”