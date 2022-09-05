A wet Labor Day

Heavy rain is possible
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Flood Watch for Bradford, Broome, Susquehanna and Tioga Counties from 12 PM Monday until 8 AM Tuesday.

Flood Watch for Delaware, Sullivan and Wayne Counties from 2 PM Monday until 12 PM Tuesday.

MONDAY, LABOR DAY: Cloudy, showers, rain and thunderstorms. Fog. .50-1.00″ (3.00″) 90% High 74 (70-76) Wind SE 3-8 mph

As a front stalls, and lows ride along it, we’ll have some rain Monday, Monday night and into Tuesday.

Rain could be heavy and there could be some minor flooding.

High pressure brings a return to sunshine Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

A cold front will give us some showers Sunday.

