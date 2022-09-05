Will Your Labor Day be a Washout?

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
By Alec Mazikewich
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rain can be heavy at times between 3:00 – 7:00am. Winds 3 – 8mph out of the northwest then out of the north. Chance of precipitation 80% Low: 62

Labor Day: Showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Winds out of the northeast 5 – 8mph. Chance of precipitation 80%. High: 73.

Monday Night: Cloudy with showers and a possible thunderstorm. Rain could be steady and heavy at times and will decrease towards daybreak. Chance of precipitation 70% Low: 65

Tuesday: Rain will taper off by midmorning with mostly cloudy conditions throughout the rest of the day. Chance of precipitation 60%. High: 74 Low: 57

Wednesday: A mix of clouds and sun. High: 76 Low: 57

Steady to heavy rain over the next 36 hours.
Steady to heavy rain over the next 36 hours.(WBNG)

Discussion: Overnight, we’ll see a passing thunderstorm move from west to east between 6:30 and 9:00pm with temperatures in the 60s. The rain will become steadier after 3:00am with a chance for an embedded thunderstorm as well.

Our Labor Day looks to be a wet one with showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Rainfall totals will be between 1.00 - 2.00inches depending on who sees the heavier rain

The rain will taper off Tuesday morning with cloudy conditions throughout the rest of the day. Our midweek through late week looks dry with mainly sunny conditions Wednesday – Friday with temperatures in the high 70s to lower 80s.

The weekend is looking nice with highs in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

