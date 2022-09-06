Chenango County sees increase of COVID-19 cases

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Health Department is sharing new concerns over COVID-19.

The health department said over the past two weeks, there has been an increase in COVID levels in the county. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention list Chenango County as having a high community level of the disease.

“It’s important for residents to be aware that the virus is still circulating,” the health department said in a news release.

Under a high level, the CDC recommends people wear a mask indoors, stay up to date on vaccinations and get tested if you show symptoms of COVID.